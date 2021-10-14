WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some New Jersey residents say they have just been evacuated due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida, even though the storm hit six weeks ago.
Chopper 2 was over an apartment complex on Northfield Avenue in West Orange on Thursday morning. An earlier rockslide damaged cars and compromised an apartment building’s structure, so people living in 44 units were told Monday the site has been deemed unsafe.
“They were just knocking on people’s doors and telling us to get out, that we had to evacuate, get as much as we can,” Agustina Parra said.
“Now, everybody’s scrambling to find some place to live,” Ray Bell added.
For now, the tenants are being put in a hotel, but that’s just until Saturday.
A meeting between the mayor and tenants is scheduled for later Thursday.