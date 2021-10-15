WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – At least one person has died from an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease on Long Island.
The Nassau County Health Department says it's investigating 10 cases.
They are all within a one mile radius of Wantagh Avenue and Old Jerusalem Road on the Levittown–Wantagh border.
People contract Legionnaires' disease by breathing in mist or vapor containing the bacteria.
Investigators are checking possible sources, including air conditioning at public places, and fountains.
Investigators are checking possible sources, including air conditioning at public places, and fountains.