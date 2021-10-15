NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation has opened an investigation into a shooting involving an off-duty NYPD officer.
Thirty-one-year-old officer Yvonne Wu is charged with murder and attempted murder.
She was arrested at her ex-girlfriend’s home in Bensonhurst on Wednesday.
Police say Wu shot and wounded 23-year-old Jenny Li and Li’s new girlfriend, 24-year-old Jamie Liang, who later died.