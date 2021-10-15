MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — First responders are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Montclair, New Jersey.
The bus struck a utility pole and fire hydrant just after 9 a.m. Friday on Park Street near Wildwood Avenue, police said.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents' Bank Accounts
Fourteen elementary school students were on the bus. They were headed to Hillside School, according to police.READ MORE: NYPD: Woman Caught On Camera Pouring Gasoline, Setting Fire At Brooklyn Yeshiva In Possible Bias Crime
The bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No students were injured, an official said.
Utilities crews were en route to the scene.MORE NEWS: NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu, Accused Of Shooting Ex And Killing Ex's Girlfriend, Facing Murder Charges
This is a developing story. Check CBSNewYork.com, CBSN New York and CBS2 News for updates.