NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Washington Heights.
According to police, it happened Oct. 14 as a 33-year-old man was getting out of a car on Riverside Drive around 10:40 a.m.
The suspect allegedly approached the man while waving a firearm, told him to get back in the car and said, "Give me everything you got."
The suspect took $9,000 cash from the car’s center console just before a struggle for the firearm ensued, police said. The suspect fired two shots before fleeing the scene.
The victim was shot in the leg, according to police. He was treated at the hospital and has since been released.
Police said the man they are looking for is in his 20s, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has a beard. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, black shorts and multi-colored sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.