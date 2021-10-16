NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new video of the woman they say poured gasoline and started a fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva.
The video shows a woman carrying a red gas cannister inside a store before the fire.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Killed In Double Shooting On Lower East Side, Second Victim In Hospital
A video released earlier showed a woman with a red gas can drench the perimeter of the Yeshiva of Flatbush around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
New video of the female sought in connection to the fire in front of the Yeshiva. Please DM @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS if you have any information. @NYPDBklynSouth @NYPD70Pct @NYPD67Pct @NYPD63Pct @NYPDSHOMRIMSOCI @ADL_NYNJ @JCRCNY https://t.co/B31L3rKmc6 pic.twitter.com/hPNHy6ealc
— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 16, 2021
A security guard quickly doused the fire with water before it could spread. No one was hurt.
The fire is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.