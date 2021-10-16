NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens community is rallying to silence what they say is a rowdy bar.

Residents complain customers who go there are out of control.

“I haven’t slept in eight months. Only because of Kloud,” a neighbor named Lola told CBS2’s Thalia Perez.

Neighbors say they want the owners of Kloud Tequila Grill on Northern Boulevard and 192nd Street in Auburndale to pull back the reins on their customers.

“They urinate in front of our, on our front yards. They block our driveways every night. They’re having sex in their cars,” Lola said.

Neighbors, local officials and business owners rallied outside of the lounge Saturday, calling on the city to shut it down after they say their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Peter Moustakos says he’s been living a nightmare for eight months with constant noise, garbage and empty bottles on the street from patrons, even people urinating on his property.

“The business has to take some type of accountability. I mean, you can walk away from your patrons because they are the ones who are creating this mess,” he said.

But Sal Khan, the operating manager of Kloud Tequila Grill, says he was unaware that neighbors were so upset.

“They could’ve came in and spoken to us, ‘OK, this is what the problem is happening. Can we adjust it?'” he said.

Khan says his business closes at 1 a.m., and he is unaware of any complaints to 311 or police.

“People leaving from here, going in their car and sitting there until 6 in the morning, let’s just say… That, I cannot control,” he said.

CBS2 was unable to find out how many complaints to 311 have been logged.

Meanwhile, Khan is looking into ways he can make adjustments and be a better neighbor.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.