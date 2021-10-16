NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey and New York.
In New York, the warning is in effect in all five boroughs, plus Nassau, Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.READ MORE: 3 Accused Of Stealing Elderly Woman's Purse At Upper West Side Movie Theater
The warning is in effect in Hudson and Bergen counties in New Jersey.READ MORE: Robert Durst Hospitalized With COVID-19, His Lawyer Says
It expires at 6 p.m.
CBS2 meteorologist Matt DeLucia says gusty winds and brief heavy rain are the main threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Killed In Double Shooting On Lower East Side, Second Victim In Hospital
Things will gradually clear out overnight and temperatures fall drastically behind the front.