NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A double shooting Friday night on the Lower East Side has left a 16-year-old dead. A second victim is in the hospital.

Police arrived to the intersection of Delancey and Suffolk streets just after 8:30 p.m., CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Officers found the teenager unconscious in the street. He was shot in the face and taken to Bellevue Hospital, but he could not be saved, police said.

A second victim was shot in the hip.

Witnesses said the intersection where it happened was busy and packed with people enjoying the warm, fall evening.

“We just heard five pops. Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said one woman.

“Very loud. So we knew it was on this block,” said another.

The boy’s death is the latest in an alarming rise of teenagers killed by guns.

According to the NYPD, fatal shootings of victims age 17 and younger more than doubled this year compared to the same period last year.

Another shooting sent a teen to the hospital Friday around 10 p.m. The 18-year-old was hit in the stomach on Seaview Avenue in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

In response to hundreds of shootings in the borough this year, community advocates planned to meet Saturday morning in front of Barclays Center to discuss solutions to stop gun violence.