NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people are accused of stealing an elderly woman’s purse at an Upper West Side movie theater.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the AMC Lincoln Square theater at Broadway and West 68th Street.

Police say the 82-year-old woman was in the theater, watching a movie, when three individuals approached her and grabbed her bag.

There was a struggle, but the individuals managed to take the woman’s bag before running off.

The victim was not injured.

Police say her cell phone and credit cards were in the purse.

Photos of two of the three individuals have been released.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.