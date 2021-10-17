NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said a delivery worker was killed and his e-bike was stolen Saturday on the Lower East Side.

Police released new video Sunday and said they need help identifying the suspect seen wearing a hoodie, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the 51-year-old delivery driver to death while robbing the victim of his e-bike.

Officers found the victim near Sara D. Roosevelt Park around 1 a.m. Saturday with a slash wound to his face and a stab wound to his stomach.

CBS2’s Maurice DuBois recently spoke with two delivery workers, who said their jobs put them under a constant threat of being robbed.

After dozens of workers were beaten and robbed of their bikes and livelihoods while on the job, they formed a group called The Delivery Boys to patrol the Willis Avenue Bridge after their shifts.

“Every day, I’m worrying something else can happen to me on the street,” Cheick Mohamed, a 26-year-old immigrant from Mali, told DuBois.

In a recent survey, 54% of delivery workers, many of them immigrants, reported being robbed. About 30% said they were assaulted during the robbery.

Saturday’s stabbing marked the 11th delivery worker killed on the job in 2021.

If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance video, you’re urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.