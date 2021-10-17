By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! Grab the jackets out the door! Behind last night's cold front and associated rain, temps tumbled into the 40s for many overnight. It's mostly clear to start, but about 15-20 degrees colder than where we were 24 hours ago!
After yesterday's late summer feel, we're much closer to normal today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s under partly sunny skies. As a northwest flow continues, there will be more cloud cover at times this afternoon, along with a spotty shower or sprinkle. Most spots stay dry and overall, it's a nice fall day in store aside from a cool breeze.
Skies are partly to mostly clear tonight and it's chilly once again. Temps will be in the 40s waking up Monday morning. The fall feel sticks around this week and we're looking at a nice stretch ahead. Our next shower chance rolls in by late week.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!