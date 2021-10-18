NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gen. Colin Powell, who was born in Harlem and became the first Black U.S. secretary of state, has died at 84.
The Powell Family released a statement on Facebook saying he died Monday morning at Walter Reed Medical Center from complications of COVID-19.
Powell was fully vaccinated, according to his family.
A four-star general in the U.S. Army, Powell was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by President George H. W. Bush during the first Gulf War then served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2001-2005.
Powell was born in Harlem in 1937 and raised in the South Bronx, where an affordable housing building is named for him.
He graduated from City College of New York, where he joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps and started his military service. The School for Civic and Global Leadership at CCNY bears Powell’s name.
