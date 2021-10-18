CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, food and drug administration, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you need a COVID-19 booster shot, you may not need to get the same brand as your first shots.

According to a report in the New York Times, the Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to get a different vaccine as a booster than the one they originally received.

COVID VACCINE

Sources told the times, the government would not recommend one shot over another, and it may point out that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferred.

The move could be made as early as Wednesday.

CBSNewYork Team