SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One person has died and two others were injured in separate falls during a concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night featuring the band Phish.

A San Francisco police spokesperson confirmed to KPIX 5 on Monday that around 8:55 p.m., police were alerted to a person in need of medical assistance. When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from injuries caused by a possible fall.

“Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased,” the spokesperson said.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was called to the scene and that the investigation into the death is ongoing.

There were reports on Reddit that had witnesses saying the first person who fell from the upper level landed on his head with enough force to break the seat he struck. They also described staff trying to quickly clean up blood from the victim’s injuries as police proceeded to question concert attendees about the incident.

Another Reddit poster said that the first jumper landed just a couple of rows behind him.

“It’s so lucky that nobody besides him was hurt,” the post read. “The sound and scene were incredible and horrifying.”

Less than an hour later, at 9:45 p.m. officers and medics responded to another fall at the arena. In that incident, an adult male who fell along with another patron who was struck by the falling man were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. According to officers, there were no signs of any criminal violation associated with the incident.

KPIX 5 has reached out to Chase Center arena officials for comment.