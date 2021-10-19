HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — State leaders in Connecticut are urging residents to vote in the upcoming municipal elections.
During the pandemic, absentee ballots were made available to every eligible registered voter for the 2020 election. For this year’s vote, they will be widely available again.
“Any voter can use an absentee ballot in 2021,” Secretary of State Denise Merrill said. “We are still in a situation of an emergency and COVID … This is to make sure that every voter is able to vote.”
The deadline to register to vote in Connecticut is Oct. 26.