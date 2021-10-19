NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing for schools in New York state to have COVID vaccination sites as the state prepares for younger children to get the shot.
Approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages 5-11 could come before the end of October.
“We are aggressively, right now, connecting schools to provide our partners and other community organizations outreach, education materials,” Hochul said. “We are already in conversations with the school superintendents, letting them know we want this offered in schools or at least the immediate vicinity of schools.”
In the meantime, the governor encourages parents to make their appointments with their pediatricians.