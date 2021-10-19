ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A homicide investigation is underway in Bergen County after police found an elderly man dead in his own home Tuesday morning.
Police have identified the victim as 81-year-old Ronald Vicari. Neighbors gathered at the scene in Elmwood Park all day after SWAT teams surrounded Vicari's home on the quiet suburban street.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, cell phone video shows heavily armed officers taking a young man into custody Tuesday morning.
Elmwood Park police were called to the home at 24 Beechwood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. for reports of an injured person inside as well as that another person had barricaded himself in the home.
The Bergen County SWAT team had to be called in, and soon after, police say the young man surrendered.
That's when officers found Vicari dead inside.
Police have not yet identified the man who was taken into custody and have not released his charges. The Bergen County prosecutor’s office is now taking over the investigation.