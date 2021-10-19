NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you need a COVID-19 booster shot, you may not need to get the same brand as your first shots.
According to a report in the New York Times, the Food and Drug Administration is planning to allow Americans to get a different vaccine as a booster than the one they originally received.
Sources told the times, the government would not recommend one shot over another, and it may point out that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferred.
The move could be made as early as Wednesday.