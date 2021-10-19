By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist/Producer
Today's looking like a fall classic: sunny, cool and breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Temps will fall into the 50s in the city with some 40s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow will be sunny and even warmer with highs in the 70s… feeling more like spring.

Thursday will be mostly to partly sunny and still warm with highs in the 70s.