NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Startling new numbers reveal a dramatic increase in subway crimes targeting straphangers last month in the city.

It comes as a man was attacked by a stranger on a subway platform just last night.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, police say the victim will be OK. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with lacerations to the head, but the suspect is still on the loose.

A crime scene took over the 28th Street subway station Monday night, a visual that is becoming all too familiar for those in the city.

“Every day something’s happening in the subways,” said straphanger Lewie Thomas. “It’s disgusting. I’m a New Yorker, born and raised. It’s crazy.”

Police say a 23-year-old man was standing on the southbound 1 train platform just before midnight when a stranger used a glass bottle to hit him in the head. Police are calling it an unprovoked attack.

The NYPD is also searching for another man wanted in connection with an assault on Saturday, Oct. 2 after a fight at the West 4th Street subway station by Washington Square Park turned into a stabbing.

The two recent violent crimes don’t even factor into the latest jump in last month’s stats.

“We took an uptick in overall crime. For the month of September, there were 68 additional incidents compared to the same month last year,” said NYPD Transit Bureau Inspector Raymond Porteous.

Porteous reported to the MTA board about a 58.6% increase in major crimes last month, which included an increase of more than 88% in grand larceny and a 50% increase in felony assaults.

Some board members believe the answer is looking at fare evasion.

“Technically, the people that are committing crimes are not paying their fares. So if you stop them at the turnstile, you not only stop a big hemorrhage of money, but you’ve also stopped crime,” said MTA board member Andrew Albert.

Mayor Bill de Blasio insists the NYPD has surged cops on the trains and that it has been a deterrent.

“We’ll keep doing that whenever we need to and wherever we need to,” de Blasio said.