by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist/Producer

Today will be sunny and even warmer with highs well into the 70s, feeling more like spring. Also, several record highs are in jeopardy, though we’ll likely fall short in Central Park.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Temps will fall into the 50s with some 40s inland.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and still warm with highs in the 70s.

A few showers will pass through tomorrow night into early Friday with little or no impact. As for the remainder of Friday, it’s looking decent with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

