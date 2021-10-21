NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brian Laundrie‘s remains have been found, according to authorities.

Suspected human remains were found Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve.

The FBI says confirmation was made through dental records.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time,” said Laudrie family attorney Steve Bertolino.

“Gabby’s family is not doing interviews or making a statement at this time. They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter. Gabby’s family will make a statement at the appropriate time and when they are emotionally ready,” said Rick Stafford, attorney for the Petito family.

The FBI confirmed Wednesday afternoon that suspected human remains were found, along with a backpack and notebook belonging to Laundrie, Gabby Petito‘s fiancé, in Florida’s Carlton Reserve.

According to a CBS News report, the remains were said to be “a small part of a body,” which would make it difficult to determine a cause of death.

“These items were found in an area that up until recently had been underwater. Our evidence response team is on scene using all available forensic resources to process the area,” Michael McPherson, the FBI’s special agent in charge, said Wednesday.

“I’m interested to know about that notebook, whether there is any information in there that might have referenced Gabby Petito and perhaps give us a little more information as to how she died,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Bertolino said Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, along with law enforcement, started searching Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida.

“The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area,” Bertolino said, in part.

Bertolino says the park had been closed to the public and there was no reason for the Laundries to go anywhere else. As for the Laundries’ silence and lack of cooperation throughout the investigation, Bertolino says they were following his legal advice.

Brian Laundrie is currently the sole person of interest in the death investigation of Petito, a 22-year-old native of the Suffolk County hamlet of Blue Point.

Petito was found dead in a forest in Wyoming back on Sept. 19, and a coroner later ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

Petito went missing in late August after going on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. He mysteriously returned to the home they shared in Florida in the van they were traveling in, but without Petito. Police have wanted to question Laundrie about Petito’s disappearance, but he declined — and then apparently disappeared, himself.

