NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge has put a temporary stop to New York City’s plan to change the health insurance for 250,000 retirees.
Under the plan, retired workers would be switched to the Medicare Advantage Plus, or opt out by Oct. 31 to keep their current insurance but it would cost $200 more a month.
The judge called the rollout of the new plan “irrational.”
The city will now have to present a new plan.