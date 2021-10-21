ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More schools on Long Island are joining a national effort first founded by former president Barack Obama.
It's called "My Brother's Keeper Initiative."
The Roosevelt, Elmont, Uniondale and Sewanhaka school districts are now part of the program.
It’s designed to help boys and young men of color reach their full potential in and out of the classroom.
"The doors will open as we strive towards college and career opportunities and the mentorship support that will help us grow as young men," one student said.
As part of the districts’ new commitments, they will receive New York state funding and technical assistance for a variety of activities and programs.