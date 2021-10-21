NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect in a violent robbery of an 85-year-old man in the Bronx.
The attack happened Tuesday in Van Cortlandt Village.
Police said the armed suspect demanded money from the victim who was about to go inside his home. When the victim refused, he was allegedly kicked to the ground.
Police said the suspect then took the man’s wallet and left in a gray 4-door sedan.
The victim was treated for a knee injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.