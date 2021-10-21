NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Children in the Bronx had to be picked up from school early Thursday because of a shooting outside the building.

It’s the latest in the disturbing rise in gun violence in the city.

Police took a man into custody after the shooting steps away from P.S. 65 in Mott Haven.

“Two kids was over here. They was over here, arguing, and one kid pulled out a gun, shot him and ran in the building,” a witness said.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg around 2 p.m. on 141st Street off Cypress Avenue.

“I heard maybe about a round or two,” Mott Haven resident Eli Aponte told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

“This is always happening around this area,” one person said.

As a precaution, parents were called to pick their children up from school early.

“She was just saying, Mommy, you know, they’re shooting,” one mother said.

Residents tell CBS2 the promises from city officials about making their neighborhood safer are simply lip service.

“I think they should add a little more policing,” Aponte said.

“The police is not doing their job. If they were doing their job, it wouldn’t happen,” one man said.

Hours earlier, a preschool in Flatbush, Brooklyn, was put on lockdown when four men were shot and wounded outside a deli on Glenwood Road.

A deli clerk took cover below the cash register.

“I heard the shots and lay down,” deli worker Basam Alokan said.

“When something like this happens, a whole community is traumatized,” said Monique Chandler Waterman, founder of East Flatbush Village.

According to NYPD data, as of this week, shootings are up 3.6% citywide compared to this time last year and up 98.3% compared to this time two years ago.

“It’s not just about who got shot here, it’s how can we prevent this from happening? And the only way we can prevent this from happening is by really putting resources and funds in a real intentional way for people on the ground,” Chandler Waterman said.

Investigators believe both of these shootings were targeted.

We’re told all five victims are being treated at the hospital for their injuries and are expected to recover.