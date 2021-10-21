WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two teens were killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Long Island.
Chopper 2 was over the scene on Westminster Road near Fairlawn Avenue in West Hempstead.
According to police, the driver of a 2018 BMW X3 was going northbound and struck a parked car around 1 a.m.
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating the crash.