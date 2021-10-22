NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of New York City residents is suing the city to stop the Open Restaurants program from becoming permanent.
Nearly two dozen people in Manhattan and Brooklyn claim that outdoor dining is highly destructive, listing problems including crowds, vermin and garbage accumulation.
The city says its environmental review was thorough and found no adverse impact.
Outdoor dining was expanded during the pandemic as a lifeline for restaurants. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in 2020 that it would become permanent.