By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It's not the best looking weekend… but it's not all bad either! We'll have much more dry time than wet, especially tomorrow.
For this afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers at times. Temps will be about 10 degrees cooler than what we saw yesterday, topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tonight will start off mostly cloudy, but skies should clear out overnight. It’ll be chilly with lows ranging from the upper 40s for the city to 30s in the outlying suburbs. Some patchy frost is certainly a possibility in the higher elevations far north and west.
Sunday starts off with plenty of sunshine and overall, the day is looking good. Clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be similar in the low 60s.
Showers return to the picture Sunday night, mainly for points north of the city as a warm front moves through.
After a brief warmup Monday into the 70s for many, Monday night into Tuesday brings a steady round of rain as low pressure passes nearby.