OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren and Barclay Goodrow all scored in the final six minutes to rally the New York Rangers past the Ottawa Senators 3-2 Saturday.

The Rangers have won four straight, all on the road. Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves.

Ottawa led 2-0 after Josh Norris’ goal early in the third period, but the Senators unravelled late. Kreider scored a power-play goal by beating Matt Murray in close with 5:23 left.

Murray, who stopped 22 shots, left the game following the goal, leaving Anton Forsberg to close things out. Forsberg gave up a goal to Lindgren on the first shot he faced with 4:08 left.

Goodrow scored the winner with 2:03 left by deflecting a long shot from Sammy Blais past Forsberg.

“After the second period, we knew we weren’t playing the best,” Goodrow said. “We knew that we were going to have to string together a good 20 (minutes) to even have a chance to tie it up or come out with the win, so I felt like we really put our work boots on in the third period.”

Nick Paul had the other goal for Ottawa, scoring on the Senators’ first shot after a setup from Tim Stutzle.

Paul fought with Blais midway through the third, apparently upset that he’d been hit from behind without a call.

That left Senators coach D.J. Smith without the services of a top defensive forward and forced him to juggle his lines.

“I’ve been trying to play with more emotion this year and the wires got crossed there,” Paul said. “I can’t do that. … I’ve got to be smart with that. I’m a D-zone guy that wins faceoffs and wins my battles and those are the moments that I come to play and what I strive for and where I play my best hockey. I’ve just got to stay level-headed.”

Paul was moved to center between Stutzle and Connor Brown as Ottawa will be without Shane Pinto for at least a week after he was hurt in Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

“I thought we carried the play for 54 minutes and, you know, made some bad plays, and ultimately end up losing a game that you shouldn’t lose,” Smith said.

Georgiev, making his second start of the season, made an incredible point-blank save on Artem Zub in the final minutes of the second period.

“We’re starting to show we have that never-give-up mentality,” Goodrow said. “Obviously we would like to put ourselves in a better position heading into the third, but the resiliency that we did show in kind of forgetting about the first two (periods) and starting the third like it was a fresh game, it’s pretty good to see.”

NOTES: Ottawa F Scott Sabourin and D Michael Del Zotto were healthy scratches. Jarred Tinordi, Libor Hajek and Greg McKegg were healthy scratches for New York.

Rangers: Host Calgary on Monday night.

Senators: Host Washington on Monday night.

