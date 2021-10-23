Campaign 2021Watch Our Candidate Conversation With Jack Ciattarelli
By CBSNewYork Team
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hey there!

Happy weekend everyone! Grab the jackets and coats because temps have returned to fall-like numbers.

Temps top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with showers around Saturday. Not much rain is expected, but it might warrant an umbrella here and there.

Skies clear out early Sunday morning, and temps fall into the low 40s and 30s under the clear conditions. Sunday is the brighter half of the weekend, with showers expected early Monday.

By late Monday, a larger more potent system arrives, bringing wind and rain Tuesday.

Check back in for the latest! Stay safe!

