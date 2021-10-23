Campaign 2021Watch Our Candidate Conversations
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Looking for a safe, outdoor Halloween activity? Why not check out some of the best decorated houses on the Upper East Side?

We’ve rounded up a list of where to find homes that are decked out for the holiday:

  • 41 East 72nd near Park and Madison Avenue
  • 78th Street near Lexington Avenue
  • 74th Street near Second Avenue
  • 61st Street between Second and Third Avenue
  • East 74th Street near Park and Madison Avenue
  • East 76th Street near Park and Madison Avenue
  • 248 East 78th Street near Second and Third Avenue
  • East 79th Street near First Avenue
  • East 79th Street near Madison and Fifth Avenue
  • 161 East 82nd Street near Third and Lexington Avenue

Still need ideas for other Halloween events across the city?

Try one of these:

Happy haunting!

