NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Looking for a safe, outdoor Halloween activity? Why not check out some of the best decorated houses on the Upper East Side?
We’ve rounded up a list of where to find homes that are decked out for the holiday:
- 41 East 72nd near Park and Madison Avenue
- 78th Street near Lexington Avenue
- 74th Street near Second Avenue
- 61st Street between Second and Third Avenue
- East 74th Street near Park and Madison Avenue
- East 76th Street near Park and Madison Avenue
- 248 East 78th Street near Second and Third Avenue
- East 79th Street near First Avenue
- East 79th Street near Madison and Fifth Avenue
- 161 East 82nd Street near Third and Lexington Avenue
Still need ideas for other Halloween events across the city?
Try one of these:
- “Boo at the Zoo” at the Bronx Zoo
- “Boo Bash” at Randall’s Island
- Halloween Harvest at Luna Park
- Pumpkin Point on Governor’s Island
Happy haunting!