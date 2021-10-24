By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a mostly sunny and chilly start, we’re topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Children At Bronx Day Care Since 2018 Arrested
Clouds will be gradually increasing for the rest of today, but other than a very isolated shower or sprinkle, we’ll stay dry through sunset. A decent finish to the weekend!
Big changes begin tonight as a warm front pushes northward. A batch of showers will move through, mainly for spots north of the city. The area will be mainly rain-fee by sunrise tomorrow morning.READ MORE: Overnight Gun Violence: 3 Men Shot In Queens, Innocent Woman Shot In Brooklyn, NYPD Says
As we’re in the warm sector of our system, we get a surge of milder air for Monday. Temps will climb into the 70s for many with a mostly cloudy sky.
Monday night through Tuesday, the associated low moves across and off the coast. Expect a good soaking of rain, especially during the morning hours of Tuesday. It’ll be raw and breezy with temps holding in the upper 50s.
Showers linger into at least the first part of Wednesday. We’re looking at a general 2 to 4 inches for the event. Then we’re tracking another possible rain-maker for late week into next weekend.
MORE NEWS: NYPD: Suspect In Custody For Possible DWI After Injuring Officer At Traffic Checkpoint In Lower Manhattan
Get outside for your fall activities today before an unsettled week!