NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused of sex crimes against children at a Bronx day care facility dating as far back as 2018.
Persido Boyer, 67, was taken into custody on Oct. 20.
According to police, Boyer sexually assaulted at least two children under 11 years old inside Growing Up Day Care on Monroe Avenue.
The alleged crimes happened between January 2018 and April 2021.
Boyer is charged with six counts of a criminal sex act, three counts of sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.
Anyone with information related to Boyer’s arrest is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.