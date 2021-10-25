NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting was caught on video inside a barbershop in the Bronx.
A 22-year-old man was sitting in a barber chair when he was shot by two people.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday inside the shop on East Gun Hill Road.
Surveillance video shows one suspect walk into the shop and open fire, hitting the victim in the stomach.
A nearby customer and worker can be seen taking cover.
The suspect then hands the weapon to a second man, who shoots the victim in the leg.
Police said the victim was taken the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the gunmen is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.