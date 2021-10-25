Campaign 2021Watch Our Candidate Conversations
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 52-year-old man was shoved onto the subway tracks when he fought off a would-be robber in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday on the L train platform at Bushwick Avenue-Aberdeen Street.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect approached the man and demanded his property. When he resisted, the suspect allegedly pushed him off the platform and onto the tracks.

The victim managed to hold onto his property, but police said he suffered a broken leg and cut to his head.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

