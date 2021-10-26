STORM WATCHLatest Forecast & Live Team Coverage As 1st Nor'easter Of Season Arrives In Tri-State
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTA, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA bus crashed onto a curb Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.

The MTA said a van collided with the B43 Bus around 5:30 a.m. near the corner of Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.

READ MORE: Storm Topples Large Tree Onto Car In Queens, Residents Anxious To Avoid Repeat Of Ida

The bus mounted the curb, and the driver’s arm was injured.

READ MORE: Candidate Conversations: Eric Adams

No passengers were on board at the time.

MORE NEWS: MTA Says It's Prepared To Deal With Subway Flooding, Commuters Encouraged To Use Mass Transit

It’s unclear if the storm was a factor in the crash.

CBSNewYork Team