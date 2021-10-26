NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA bus crashed onto a curb Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.
The MTA said a van collided with the B43 Bus around 5:30 a.m. near the corner of Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.
The bus mounted the curb, and the driver's arm was injured.
No passengers were on board at the time.
It’s unclear if the storm was a factor in the crash.