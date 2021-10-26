HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Farmers say they’re seeing a smaller crop of pumpkins, which means you may pay a bit more as we head into Halloween.
Farmers say it's been a difficult growing season.
Elwood Pumpkin Farm in Huntington, Long Island, says two storms came at the worst possible time. It stopped bees from pollinating pumpkin flowers, so many pumpkins just never grew.
"Pumpkins? If you look at it the wrong way, uh, it might not happen," Lee Itzler, of Elwood Pumpkin Farm, said. "The big ones take the longest."
Farmers say you’ll be able to find a pumpkin but could see a slim selection.