NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says the suspect accused in a shooting inside the Union Square subway station is wanted in at least two other crimes.

Investigators released photos of the suspect Tuesday morning, saying he approached a 42-year-old man on a northbound N train Monday afternoon, and demanded his cell phone.

When the victim didn’t hand it over fast enough, he was shot in the leg. He’s recovering at a hospital.

According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials, there was a 58.6% increase in major crimes in the subway last month. It included a more than 88% jump in grand larceny and a 50% increase in felony assaults.

Officials called the attempted robbery unacceptable.

“We’re not going to put up with this kind of stuff. The subways are safe, statistically speaking, but they also have to feel safe,” Acting MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

Police say just 10 minutes earlier, the same suspect robbed a nearby TD Bank at gunpoint.

On Sunday, police say he tried robbing a man inside a deli Murray Hill.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.