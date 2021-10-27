NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A state trooper is facing multiple charges, including murder, after a crash last year killed a young girl just days before Christmas.

Authorities say 11-year-old Monica Goods was in the car with her older sister and parents on Dec. 22, heading to visit loved ones for the holiday, when, just before midnight, Trooper Christopher Baldner pulled the family’s car over for speeding near mile marker 92 of the Thruway in Ulster County.

Officials told CBS2’s Cory James that during the stop, Trooper Baldner sprayed pepper spray into the car and that is when Goods’ father drove away.

A police chase then took place and Baldner allegedly rammed his patrol car into the back of the family’s car twice, causing it to flip over several times and killing Goods, who was thrown from the vehicle.

Her mother said this is just the beginning of the family’s fight.

“I didn’t lose just one child that day. I lost two, because Christina will never be the same,” Michelle Surrency said, referring to her other daughter. “Trooper Baldner needs to be convicted and sent to jail.”

Baldner is facing charges of murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the second degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

The New York State Troopers Benevolent Association released a statement saying its condolences go out to the family.

The organization also added it will provide legal representation to Baldner, who is in custody but has a bail hearing Thursday.

CBS2 has also learned Trooper Baldner was allegedly involved in at least two other crashes with his patrol car. One of those happened in 2019 and seriously injured three people.