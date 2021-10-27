NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Strong winds and rain brought down a tree onto a parked car in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The parks department cleaned it up quickly, leaving only the stump.

Neighbors said they heard a loud crack and saw the tree had toppled onto a car with smashed windows. They don’t know who the car belongs to but believe whoever owned the now-totaled vehicle must have paid tribute to it, scrawling the words “RIP snuggles” on the back windshield.

Cassie Smith came out of her home Wednesday morning to see that the tree had just missed her own vehicle parked on Clinton near Myrtle avenues. It fell right in front of Elizabeth Comerford’s house.

“It just sounded like a big bang,” Comerford said. “What I believe killed the tree is dry mold and rot.”

Some residents worry with the high winds combined with the saturated ground from two days of rain, more of these old trees in the neighborhood could topple.

“What they need to do is just come check the trees now to save more situations like this,” said resident Emmanuel Payne.

“People move into these neighborhoods because they’re so wooded and green and lovely, but it is scary when you think about are these being kept, are the tree beds being kept up?” Tiffany Nixon said.

The Parks Department says it conducts routine pruning of all street trees. They say if residents worry one could come down, call 311, and a parks forester will come inspect it and correct any problems.