Today’s looking like a decent day: sun mixing with clouds and not as windy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temps will fall into the 40s with some distant 30s N&W.
Tomorrow will become blustery with showers late in the afternoon. Then into the evening and overnight we’ll be dealing with gusty winds and a round of rain with embedded downpours/rumbles… 1.0-1.5+” by early Saturday. Due to the recent rainfall and saturated ground, localized flooding is possible.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some lingering showers. Expect highs in the mid 60s.