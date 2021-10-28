NORTHVALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Harrington Park man was arrested Wednesday after a body was found at an industrial complex building on Ludlow Avenue in the Bergen County town of Northvale.
Officers were called to the scene around 8:15 a.m. for a report that someone was injured.
When they arrived on the scene, they found 43-year-old Jeanette A. Willem dead from a head wound.
According to the Bergen County prosecutor’s office, 24-year-old Christian Giron is accused of hitting Willem with a hammer, killing her.
Giron was arrested and charged with murder, weapon possession and hindering his own apprehension.
