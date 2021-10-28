NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for whoever is responsible for the shooting of an innocent man on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon.

The NYPD said the 71-year-old victim just happened to be standing near a corner when the bullets went flying, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. at West 71st Street and Broadway. Authorities said multiple suspects were involved in the shooting.

Witnesses and neighbors described the chaotic moments that unfolded in front of them.

“I just hear ‘pop, pop, pop’ from the roof. I look and I see people start running,” one person said.

“By the time we heard the pop, then you know it’s a gunshot,” another said.

“Why is what used to be one of the safest neighborhoods in New York City is now one of the scariest? Every single day I hear of an incident,” another added.

Police did not immediately give out a description of the suspects.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, is expected to recover.

Police plan to access area surveillance cameras to get better clues as to what happened.