NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Statue of Liberty turns 135 years old Thursday.

The statue was dedicated back on October 28, 1886.

It was a gift to the United States from the people of France.

The statue stands as a beacon of freedom in New York Harbor and typically welcomes millions of visitors a year.

COVID restrictions are in place right now, and some areas, including the crown, remain closed.

