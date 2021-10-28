NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Statue of Liberty turns 135 years old Thursday.
The statue was dedicated back on October 28, 1886.
It was a gift to the United States from the people of France.
The statue stands as a beacon of freedom in New York Harbor and typically welcomes millions of visitors a year.
COVID restrictions are in place right now, and some areas, including the crown, remain closed.