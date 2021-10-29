NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some shoppers are in full-blown panic mode making final decisions as to what they will dress up as for Halloween.

They could have to settle for an undesirable costume, since there isn’t much time left, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Friday.

“I’m a procrastinator, so here I am,” said Francesca Lapierre.

Halloween costumes are flying off the shelves as the holiday rush is in full swing.

A steady steam of shoppers were in and out of Spirit Halloween on 86th Street in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Some found what they were looking for. Others, like Michael Rivera, left empty handed.

Rivera said he drove from Staten Island in search of two costumes.

“Maybe I’ll just come up with an idea and make a costume for both of us,” he said.

On Fifth Avenue, Havin A Party opened its doors at 9 a.m. Owner Marc Davis said shopping earlier in the day this weekend will be key.

“Many people wait until the last second. We’re sold out of a lot of items. We have a lot of items too. So if you’re really not that picky, there will be something for you,” said Davis.

“I like it when it’s a little bit at a time so I can really be individual to each customer,” he added.

Video captured the scene Thursday outside a Party City near Barclays Center, where customers patiently waited in line on the street. Many also may have been waiting because of the limited number of people allowed inside at a time.

The National Retail Federation said sales this year have jumped and are expected to reach pre-pandemic levels after they dipped last year. Average spending has climbed 10% with customers spending just over $100 on costumers, candy, decorations and greeting cards.

Some of the hottest selling costumes this year are Spider-Man, Batman, Wonder Woman and Supergirl, according to Davis.

If you can’t make it to a store, you might find something lingering in your closet that you can turn into a costume and won’t be left out.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.