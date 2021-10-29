CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a massive blaze Friday at a Volkswagen dealership in New Jersey.

Crews were called around 6 a.m. to the dealership on East Elizabeth Avenue in Linden.

Flames engulfed a service maintenance area, causing part of the building to collapse.

Several other fire departments helped Linden fight the 3-alarm fire.

No injuries were reported.

