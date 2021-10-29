LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a massive blaze Friday at a Volkswagen dealership in New Jersey.
Crews were called around 6 a.m. to the dealership on East Elizabeth Avenue in Linden.
Flames engulfed a service maintenance area, causing part of the building to collapse.
Several other fire departments helped Linden fight the 3-alarm fire.
No injuries were reported.