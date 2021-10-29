Today will be mostly cloudy and blustery with showers mainly late in the afternoon. Then late this afternoon into tonight we’ll be dealing with gusty winds and rain with embedded downpours/rumbles… .5-1.5″ by early tomorrow. The winds will have no problem blowing around decorations and such, but also have the potential to take down tree limbs or even some trees. As for the rain, due to recent rainfall and a saturated ground, localized flooding is possible.

ADVISORIES

-Wind Advisory (gusts to 50 mph): NYC and NY/NJ/CT coastline from 2 PM until 6 AM tomorrow

-Coastal Flood Advisories (minor flooding): S. Nassau, SW Suffolk, Middlesex and Monmouth county early this afternoon into the evening

-Coastal Flood Warning (moderate flooding): Ocean county late this morning through midnight

Tomorrow we’ll be dealing with leftover showers through the day with perhaps some heavier bouts across eastern Long Island. Some additional rainfall is likely, but generally manageable. It will be calmer and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

We could see a stray shower on Halloween, otherwise, expect decreasing clouds into the afternoon with decent conditions in store for the trick-or-treaters. Highs that day will be in the low 60s.