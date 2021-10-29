NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It has been nine years since Superstorm Sandy devastated the Tri-State Area.
Dozens of people were killed, coastlines were battered and cities and towns were crippled with massive flooding and power outages.
Now, we take a look back at the storm as it happened.
CBS2’s Chris Wragge covered the storm on the Jersey Shore in Mobile 2 for four straight days.
The new technology allowed us to provide an up close, up to the minute look at the monster of a storm that our area has still not fully recovered from.
CBS2’s Elise Finch was outside the Battery Tunnel, where roads turned into rivers and waves of water poured down the tunnel wall, causing massive flooding.
